High Peak AC step into new arena

High Peak AC U11 boys team at the Northern Cross Country relay races.

This is a top event in the XC calendar, attracting club teams from the whole of the North of England, so representing a very high quality of competition.

HPAC had two teams in this years competition. The under 11 boys team was made up of Rafe Johnson (leg 1), Jasper Casey (Leg 2) and Alfie Fraser (Leg 3).

Each had to run 1.5km round a hilly course. Rafe got the team off to a very good start running his leg in 6 minutes 15 seconds, with Jasper and Alfie running brilliantly as well to bring the team home in a time of 19 minutes and 55 seconds and 15th place out of the 18 teams that started, with the overall race won by Warrington AC. Excellent debut relay performances from the boys!

HPAC also entered an under 15 boys team, with Aiden Lea, Thomas Gilliver and Xavier Morgan with each leg consisting of a 2km course.

Unfortunately Xavier could not run due to injury, but Aiden and Thomas still competed in the first two legs.

Aiden ran strongly in the first leg completing the 2km including a long hill climb in a fast time of 8 minutes 15 seconds. The quality of the teams for this age group was extremely high, and HPAC were lying 14th out of 22 teams at the end of the second leg so a very creditable performance from the boys.