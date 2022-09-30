That’s to be expected of course with a host of former Football League clubs such as York City, Hereford, Darlington, Boston United, Scarborough, Kettering and Chester competing in the division.

So far 99,203 fans have attended games across the league at a very healthy 1,033 average (figures correct as of 29th September, via the transfermarkt.co.uk website)

Of course crowd sizes don’t guarantee or rule out success, but perhaps it gives an indication as to where that club sits in their division.

Here’s how the alternative league table would look if it was based on each club’s average crowd.

1. Hereford FC 2.386 Photo: Getty Images Photo Sales

2. Kidderminster Harriers 2.047 Photo: Getty Images Photo Sales

3. Chester City 1,811 Photo: Getty Images Photo Sales

4. Scarbrorough Athletic 1,624 Photo: National World Photo Sales