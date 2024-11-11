Fairfield Endowed Junior School's winning girls five a side football team and the boys team who came second.Fairfield Endowed Junior School's winning girls five a side football team and the boys team who came second.
Heart-warming pictures show High Peak's youngsters feeling the love for football - including Hayfield Juniors, Fairfield Endowed Junior School, Buxton JFC and Whaley Juniors

Our latest retro gallery takes on a sporting theme as we look back at pictures of our kids playing junior football

Whether it’s playing for the school team or in an organised league, the kids involved are guaranteed lots of fun, exercise and great memories.

Take a look and see if you can recognise anyone. And if you would like to see your pics published, email [email protected]

Former players at Hayfield Junior Football Club

1. Hayfield Junior Football Club

Former players at Hayfield Junior Football Club Photo: Jason Chadwick

Fairfield Endowed Junior School's winning girls five a side football team and the boys team who came second

2. Fairfield Endowed Junior School

Fairfield Endowed Junior School's winning girls five a side football team and the boys team who came second Photo: Jason Chadwick

Whaley Juniors football team at the Whaley Bridge Carnival.

3. Whaley Juniors

Whaley Juniors football team at the Whaley Bridge Carnival. Photo: Jason Chadwick

Whaley Bridge carnival is enjoyed by members of Whaley Juniors.

4. Whaley Juniors

Whaley Bridge carnival is enjoyed by members of Whaley Juniors. Photo: Jason Chadwick

