Hayfield celebrate their cup final win. Photo: Giles Wyatt.

The weekend began with the final of the Cliff Ellis Memorial Trophy on Friday evening, held at the Tarmac Silverlands Stadium.

This was between A Division League winners Hayfield and bottom of the table Blazing Rag who had done really well to reach the final.

It proved to be an exciting encounter with Blazing Rag putting up a good fight despite going down 5-1.

They scored the best goal of the game, a 30-yard wonder goal by Ethan Waplington, but in the end the class of Hayfield prevailed with goals from a Jack Howell brace, Josh Barlow, George Howell and Oliver Wyatt. This all before an excellent crowd of over 300.

In the Premier League, there was a key game switched to Silverlands between the top two sides. Dove Holes, with both goals from Tom Forder, overcame Chapel Town 2-1, their goal coming from Josh Edwards. This brings Dove Holes to within one point of the leaders with a game in hand.

Baslow recorded a good 4-2 home win over FC Matlock with goals from Jacob Robins, Joel Atack, Tom Elliott and Lewis Talbot.

The other game saw an excellent 2-1 home win for Tideswell United over Buxworth thanks to goals from Jamie Gibbs and Rob Wain. Buxworth replied through Joe Armstrong.

There was just one game in the A Division with Chapel Town Reserves going down 6-3 at home to The 19th Hole. The second placed side's goals came from a Liam Brookes hat-trick, Peter Richardson, Craig Robinson and an own goal.

Saturday fixtures (all 2pm):

Premier Division:

Bamford v Baslow, Buxworth v Dronfield Woodhouse, Furness Vale v Tideswell United

A Division: