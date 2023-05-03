Having won the county finals earlier in the year, the boys travelled to Castle Vale Stadium, Birmingham, to represent Derbyshire.

The first part of the competition was the group stage, with the team playing four 10-minute games. In their first game, the team were victorious, winning 1-0, when Jake Stapleton scored.

The second game was another win – 2-1, with goals from Stapleton and Alfie-Jack Shilcock. The team’s defensive skills impressed in the third and fourth games, making some brilliant blocks. Both games ended 0-0 and the team won the group stage, taking them through to the semi-finals.

Harper Hill boys with their Midlands title-winning trophy.

The team said the semi felt like an eternity. The boys played well in both halves, but after 14 minutes, the score was 0-0, so it reverted to six minutes of extra time. This also ended 0-0, so this meant it went to penalties. In the shoot-out, the opponents scored one of the four, and Harpur won on ‘sudden death’, scoring two out of the four.

The final was a tough game for the Harpur team, but Theo Hill broke through and scored twice.

The Harpur team’s set pieces, great teamwork and solid defence paid off, and the boys won the final 2-0. So after 80 minutes play in total, the boys were Midlands Area Champions.

Coach Danny Deveney said: “Words cannot describe how proud we are of these young athletes – another unbelievable day in which they didn't lose a single game and only conceded one goal.

“Onto the National Championships now. Well done Team Harpur!’

Chris Hill, secretary of Buxton Football Club said; “It is an incredible achievement for a school from Buxton to make it to the National Finals. A number of the players play for our grassroots football club and we are so proud of them. We wish them all the luck in the final.”

