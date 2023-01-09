It was not so much a game of two halves, more one of a third and two thirds, as Buxton established clear control, took a lead and were in comfortable command for a half-hour before the hosts seized the initiative, scored twice in three minutes and then barely faltered in taking full points.

With both teams too close for comfort to the relegation zone, the victory saw Curzon reverse their poor run of form, which had seen just nine points earned from the previous 12 fixtures, to leapfrog the Bucks in the table.

Advertisement

The visitors were unchanged from the encouraging New Year display versus Alfreton Town and made a promising start at the ground only once previously visited, nearly eight years ago. But it was to lead to nothing.

Scott Boden (left) - put Buxton ahead at Curzon.

While Curzon occasionally strung passing movements together, it was Buxton who at first enjoyed a clear majority of possession, mounting an early threat as Sean Newton headed over the angle from Connor Kirby's corner-kick.

At the other end and against the run of play, Declan Poole's superb challenge thwarted Peers as he met a low cross from the right, but four minutes later the visitors took a deserved lead from another Kirby corner.

Advertisement

From close to the far post, the ball went into goal via Scott Boden, the post and keeper Renshaw's chest.

For another 10 minutes the Bucks pressed forward effectively and a five-man move ended with Newton's shot at Renshaw.

Advertisement

That, however, marked a turning-point as, without any obvious catalyst, the Nash suddenly replaced the Bucks in the driving seat.

Newton made a vital, probably goal-saving interception of a diagonal through ball aimed at the onrushing Peers but Diego de Girolamo did get off a couple of shots that posed no threat. Buxton started the second half briefly well with Theo Richardson's high catch and subsequent long ball flicked on by Boden but just beyond Tommy Elliott.

Advertisement

It was the visitors' last convincing attack until the closing minutes.

Curzon had made a tactical half-time change with previously defensive midfielder Barton getting forward and he soon shot over the bar from 19 yards. It came as no real surprise when a brace of home goals by Hancock followed.

Advertisement

His initial range-finder across the face of goal preceded the equaliser, close in, on 53 minutes to finish a left-flank move.

Then the former Witton and Altrincham striker fired home from fully 25 yards, giving Theo no chance.

Advertisement

Manager Craig Elliott made all three substitutions without disturbing Curzon's control which prevented a Buxton threat until the closing minutes when the home side, without the luxury of a clinching goal, funnelled back to protect their lead.