Graham Abercrombie has been appointed as team manager of Buxton FC Women.

Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A UEFA A licenced coach, Graham sports a wealth of impressive experience in the women's game, underlining Buxton's commitment to developing girls' and women's pathways at the club.

Graham said: "Buxton is a super ambitious club with the resources to back up that ambition. Our values and beliefs match.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily Buxton Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Buxton Advertiser within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“It feels like there are exciting times ahead. We'll be as professional as possible and the players seem very keen. I'm here to develop those players and win trophies, but will be taking it step by step.”

Graham Abercrombie - experienced new Bucks women's boss.

His managerial roles have included stints at Aston Villa, Nottingham Forest and West Bromwich Albion.

At West Brom he won the Women's Premier League Tier Three and Birmingham County Cup double in 2016.

He has been international development coach for Chelsea as well, working in China, India and the United States.

Advertisement