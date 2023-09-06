Graham Abercrombie is appointed the new Buxton FC Women manager
and live on Freeview channel 276
A UEFA A licenced coach, Graham sports a wealth of impressive experience in the women's game, underlining Buxton's commitment to developing girls' and women's pathways at the club.
Graham said: "Buxton is a super ambitious club with the resources to back up that ambition. Our values and beliefs match.
Advertisement
Advertisement
“It feels like there are exciting times ahead. We'll be as professional as possible and the players seem very keen. I'm here to develop those players and win trophies, but will be taking it step by step.”
His managerial roles have included stints at Aston Villa, Nottingham Forest and West Bromwich Albion.
At West Brom he won the Women's Premier League Tier Three and Birmingham County Cup double in 2016.
He has been international development coach for Chelsea as well, working in China, India and the United States.
Advertisement
Currently, Graham is head of community for Sheffield FC, the world's oldest football club, and will be continuing in that role alongside his new Buxton responsibilities.