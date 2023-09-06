News you can trust since 1852
Graham Abercrombie has been appointed as team manager of Buxton FC Women.

Graham Abercrombie has been appointed as team manager of Buxton FC Women.
John Lomas
By John Lomas
Published 6th Sep 2023, 16:43 BST
Updated 6th Sep 2023, 16:43 BST
A UEFA A licenced coach, Graham sports a wealth of impressive experience in the women's game, underlining Buxton's commitment to developing girls' and women's pathways at the club.

Graham said: "Buxton is a super ambitious club with the resources to back up that ambition. Our values and beliefs match.

“It feels like there are exciting times ahead. We'll be as professional as possible and the players seem very keen. I'm here to develop those players and win trophies, but will be taking it step by step.”

Graham Abercrombie - experienced new Bucks women's boss.
Graham Abercrombie - experienced new Bucks women's boss.

His managerial roles have included stints at Aston Villa, Nottingham Forest and West Bromwich Albion.

At West Brom he won the Women's Premier League Tier Three and Birmingham County Cup double in 2016.

He has been international development coach for Chelsea as well, working in China, India and the United States.

Currently, Graham is head of community for Sheffield FC, the world's oldest football club, and will be continuing in that role alongside his new Buxton responsibilities.​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​

