​Gr-eight day for New Mills in win

Cooke’s return and goals were the icing on the cake for Dave Birch and Mike Norton’s Millers who recorded their biggest win of the season over bottom of the table Rocester who, after competing well for much of the game, fell away towards the end of the contest.

The Millers led on the quarter hour as Teddy Osipitan crossed low from the right and Kyle Hawley fired home.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Just before half-time the lead was doubled as following a corner on the left Manu Omorogbe headed home his second goal of the season from close range.

Manu Omorogbe heads home for New Mills. Photo by John Fryer.

The Millers were quick out of the blocks in the second half and on 53 minutes Osipitan raced clear on goal and finished well.

With 13 minutes to go, just four minutes after coming on, Cooke converted George Howarth’s cross to make it four, then with ten minutes to go Pa Jenkins curled in from the edge of the area for The Millers’ fifth goal.

Advertisement

On 84 minutes Cooke added his second, tapping in Chris Rogers’ cross at the far post, before on 88 minutes he completed his hat-trick by cleverly disguising a cross shot that caught the keeper off his line before going in off the underside of the bar.

Advertisement