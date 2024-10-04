Buxton celebrate their title success in 2006.Buxton celebrate their title success in 2006.
Buxton celebrate their title success in 2006.

GALLERY: Remembering back-to-back glory for Buxton in 2006 and 2007

By Mark Duffy
Published 4th Oct 2024, 16:14 GMT
Updated 4th Oct 2024, 16:25 GMT
It’s been over 17 years since Buxton FC completed a remarkable double promotion that saw them reach the Northern Premier League.

Take a look at our gallery of images of players and fans from when Buxton FC won the NCEL Premier Division and Unibond Division One titles in consecutive seasons back in 2006 and 2007. Photos by Jason Chadwick.

Captain Darren Brookes receives the NCEL Premier Division championship trophy

1. Buxton back-to-back titles

Captain Darren Brookes receives the NCEL Premier Division championship trophy Photo: Jason Chadwick

Photo Sales
The Buxton squad celebrate in 2006.

2. Buxton back-to-back titles

The Buxton squad celebrate in 2006. Photo: Jason Chadwick

Photo Sales
Title celebrations.

3. Buxton back-to-back titles

Title celebrations. Photo: Jason Chadwick

Photo Sales
Fans celebrate on the Buxton FC float at the 2006 Buxton Carnival.

4. Buxton back-to-back titles

Fans celebrate on the Buxton FC float at the 2006 Buxton Carnival. Photo: Jason Chadwick

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:Buxton FCBuxton
News you can trust since 1852
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice