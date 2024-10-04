Take a look at our gallery of images of players and fans from when Buxton FC won the NCEL Premier Division and Unibond Division One titles in consecutive seasons back in 2006 and 2007. Photos by Jason Chadwick.
Captain Darren Brookes receives the NCEL Premier Division championship trophy Photo: Jason Chadwick
The Buxton squad celebrate in 2006. Photo: Jason Chadwick
Title celebrations. Photo: Jason Chadwick
Fans celebrate on the Buxton FC float at the 2006 Buxton Carnival. Photo: Jason Chadwick
