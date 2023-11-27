​Furness Vale reach cup quarter-finals with win

FC Normanton's goalkeeper comes up for a corner at the end of the cup clash with Furness Vale. Photo by Paul Hines.

​Furness Vale finally played their three times-postponed Derbyshire Divisional Cup North tie at FC Normanton from the Central Midlands League Premier South Division.

They had a superb 4-3 win in an exciting encounter. Their scorers were Jake Anderson, Dylan Moore, Pat O'Brien and a late winner from Jimmy Wood to send them through to the quarter-finals to join fellow Hope Valley League sides Buxworth and Dove Holes.

Furness will now visit Cromford and Wirksworth also from the Central Midlands League this coming Saturday.

In the Premier Division, unbeaten Chapel Town maintained their position with an excellent 5-1 home win over third placed Bamford.

Tyler Armfield came off the bench to score twice for Chapel with further goals from James Tighe, Lewis Coates and Josh Edwards. Henry Pedler replied for the visitors.

Dove Holes remain in second place after hitting six goals without reply at home to Tideswell United.

Aaron Hodgkinson bagged a hat-trick for Dove, with a double from Joel Grinday and a further strike from Tom Forder.

In the other game Calver lost the all important bottom of the table clash 3-1 at home to Baslow, giving the visitors their first league win. Tom Grant was on target for the home side.

The game between Buxworth and Dronfield Woodhouse was postponed due to a frozen pitch.

In the A Division, unbeaten Hayfield continue to lead the way with a 3-1 win at Hathersage. The home side competed well and were ahead at the break with a goal from Seth Crilley. In the second half two goals from Oliver Wyatt and one from Jack Howell saw the points go Hayfield's way.

The 19th Hole stay hot on the heels of Hayfield and also remain unbeaten after a 5-1 home win over Chapel Town Reserves, thanks to a hat-trick from Liam Brookes, one from Jack Fletcher and an own goal.

Dove Hole Reserves made it a good day for their club with a narrow 3-2 win at Blazing Rag, courtesy of goals from Oliver Box, Jake Keeling and Jonathan Thorpe to remain third in the table.