Full fixture list takes place in Hope Valley League as leaders Chapel win

Action from the semi final between Hayfield and Youlgreave United. Pic: Giles Wyatt

Leaders Chapel Town had a narrow 2-1 home win over Baslow. The visitors took the lead through Joel Atack. Chapel came back to win with goals from Oliver Ashton and five minutes from time by Lewis Coates his 20th goal of the season.

Chapel remain seven points in front of second place Dove Holes who have two games in hand

Dove Holes themselves won 2-1 at Furness Vale, thanks to goals from Tom Forder and James Gemmell. The home side replied through Jake Anderson.

Hayfield eased through in the cup. Pic: Giles Wyatt

Buxworth continue to go well recording a 3-0 home over Tideswell United. Joe Armstrong hitting a double and the other goal coming from Josh Dailey. Armstong has now scored 15 goals in eleven league games.

Calver finished their league fixtures with only their second win of the season , goals from Matthew Graves and James Littlewood giving them a 2-0 win at Dronfield Woodhouse.

The other game in the division saw FC Matlock and Bamford share the points in a 1-1 draw. Matlock's goal coming from Jordan Evans.

It was Semi-final day in the Cliff Ellis Memorial Trophy.

A Division leaders Hayfield easily progressed to the final with a 6-0 home win over Youlgreave United. Josh Barlow and Jack Howell scored two goals each with other goals coming from Jack Sidebootom and George Howell.

The other Semi-final was a much closer affair. Home team The 19th Hole scoerd after one minute but the away team fellow Buxton side Blazing Rag scored a surprise late equaliser and went on to win the penalty shoot out 5-4.