Christian Iddon in action at Oulton Park last weekend. Photo: Michael Hallam.

The BSB series got into it's final stages at Oulton Park as it entered the 'Showdown' part of the series but a double DNF and a sixth position left Christian Iddon and his Oxford racing Ducati with big points deficit leading into the final two rounds.

Iddon and his team had high hopes moving into the Showdown section of the BSB season and a strong showing in free practice and qualifying solidified that.

Iddon was running in eighth place during the first race when he made an error in the latter stages and crashed out unhurt.

Inclement conditions arrived for Sunday and Iddon looked strong. He made a great start and moved effortlessly through the pack and into the lead but moments later the bike slid and he was unable to save the situation crashing out once more.

As the final race approached everyone hoped for a strong result to salvage the weekend and it was a mixed choice of tyres as the track dried. Opting for full slicks, Iddon looked as though the race was coming his way but then the rain fell and he was unable to maintain the pace.

The race was stopped due to mud on the circuit from an incident and Iddon opted for the 'safe' option of full wets and wet set up but the track had dried more than anticipated before the start.

It meant things were tough but to end sixth after starting 15th on the grid was still a positive result and despite losing a large amount of Championship points to his rivals, it was a return to form for Iddon and his crew who are now looking forward to ending the season on a high.

After the weekend Iddon commented: “It's not been easy of late but certainly this weekend had potential to be great. Sadly it just didn't end up that way.

"I didn't feel great straight away on the bike but the team worked hard to give me a better feeling which we carried through into the first race but I made a mistake in that race and hit the kerb and crashed.

"In the rain during Sunday’s first race I felt incredible on the bike. It was doing everything I could want and it felt like it was easy but I made another mistake and lost the rear. It went so fast that I had no chance to save it at all and I couldn't believe I had crashed out of two races when in a strong position in race one and from the lead in race two!

"The final race of the weekend was under mixed conditions and through all the things thrown at us I was able to finish the weekend with sixth place which was a long way from what I had hoped but it was good to go home with some points on the board.

"Obviously this has made the Championship incredibly difficult for us now so we need to adjust our mindset and targets but still keep one eye on that long possibility. I am now fully focused on rounding out the season strongly.

The next round of the championship is at Donington Park on the 27th to 29th September