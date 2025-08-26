Frustrated Buxton boss says his players must 'man up'

John McGrath oversaw an opening day success for Buxton. Photo: Phil Peat.

Frustrated boss John McGrath has demanded his Buxton players ‘man up’ following their 3-2 defeat at home to Curzon Ashton.

It handed the Bucks a third defeat in five National League matches in a game where the hosts did themselves no favours with some slack defending.

And it has left McGrath calling on his players to take more responsibility as the play-off chasers look to turn around their slow start.

“I did not get maximum effort today,” he said. “It was a total opposite to what we got on Saturday when we worked our socks off.

“Players were not doing their jobs, We were off it and it’s down to ownership. Take ownership of your job. Players need to man up a bit. We are not an academy side and there’s points at stake.

“Its a quick turnaround, but it's the same for Curzon. They outran us, outbattled us and outplayed us. Everything was minimum today, it just wasn’t good enough.”

McGrath was also disappointed by the way in which his side conceded goals with Buxton once again looking vulnerable from set-pieces.

“We have conceded from set plays and stuff we have worked on,” he added. “The first goal today was an individual error, sometimes you can forgive that but not the set plays that we work on on a daily basis. We have to start turning the corner.

“We have to keep working hard. We will keep drilling it in, we had similar problems last year,

“Individually our players are better than Curzon on a teamsheet, but teamsheets don't win games.

“If we don’t do the basics correctly then you have got an uphill struggle, football soon becomes a leveller.

"As good as we are, if we concede goals like that we will have trouble. It’s not often you will concede three and win.

“You can't keep shipping goals no matter what league you are in. if you concede goals you will lose games - we are giving ourselves an uphill struggle.”