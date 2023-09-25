Frank Fielding, Ben Wilmot and Junior Tchamadeu from Stoke City FC came to Buxton to meet Buxton and High Peak fans

Three Stoke City players came to Buxton last week to meet fans and answer their questions.

On Friday September, 22 Frank Fielding, Ben Wilmot and Junior Tchamadeu left the Bet 365 Stadium and did a meet and greet at the Hoffman Bar, in Harpur Hill.

Fans from the Buxton and High Peak Supporters Club met the first team players ahead of City’s Championship clash with Hull City on Sunday.

The players spoke to supporters about City’s start to the season, with defender Tchamadeu one of 17 new faces in Alex Neil’s side.

Stoke City Players Frank Fielding Junior Tchamadeu and Ben Wilmot at the Buxton High Peak Supporters Club meet and greet at the Hoffman Bar. Photo Stoke City FC

Speaking at Friday’s gathering, which was organised by Stoke City and BBC Radio Stoke’s Lucas Yeomans, the 19-year-old added his appreciation for the support he has received since moving to the Potteries.

He said: “I am new to the club and the fans here took the time out of their day to show us that love they have for the club, which we really appreciate.

“They pay their hard-earned money to come and watch us so the least we can do is be at events like this and reciprocate that love and appreciation.

“On social media, the fans have given me a good welcome and now it is just about me repaying their belief out on the pitch.”

The event was the latest in a series of meet the player evening which have been happening around the country all summer.

The night also Ben Wilmot answered fans' questions after bagging his first goal of the season just days before.