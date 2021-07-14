Former Premier League star Ben Turner signs for Buxton as friendlies get under way

Ben Turner challenges Chelsea's Fernando Torres whilst playing in the Premier League for Cardiff in 2014.

A convincing 4-1 win at Nuneaton Town on Saturday was followed by a 3-1 success at home to New Mills on Tuesday night, both games seeing the Bucks put out strong sides featuring several of their new signings.

The latest of them, centre-back Ben Turner, signed ahead of the Nuneaton game, the experienced defender having most recently been at Notts County but who has extensive Premier League and Championship experience with Cardiff City, Coventry City and Burton Albion.

And the 33-year-old is happy to be at the Tarmac Silverlands Stadium and ready to use his experience to help the club build.

He told Bucks TV: “I spoke to the manager and chairman and it was a project that interested me and something that fitted in with what I want to do moving forward.

"At this stage of my career my role is to help bring my experience to help the younger players, taking everything I’ve learned and done as a full-time player and positively contribute to the young lads here, but also contributing myself to what will hopefully be a promotion with Buxton

"Obviously it’ll be totally different for me with it being training a couple of nights a week rather than every single day, but the move felt right for me at the stage I’m at in that it can help me carry on playing and I feel like I can really help the club.”

Saturday saw Buxton put in a promising display against a side who play at a parallel level in the Southern Premier League.

Diego De Girolamo netted from the spot early on before a soft equaliser brought the hosts level.

Buxton went back in front midway through the second half thanks to Warren Clarke’s good run and finish, before a third followed through Tommy Elliott late on and one of the Bucks’ trialists netted a fourth before the end.

Tuesday saw the Bucks three up at half-time as De Girolamo helped himself to a hat-trick, before New Mills pulled a late goal back.