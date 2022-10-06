Former Notts County midfielder Sam Osborne joins Buxton from AFC Fylde

Sam Osborne has joined Buxton and will bring proven National League North experience and quality.

Osborne started his career at Notts County and was the club's academy player of the year in 2016/17 and young player of the year 2017/18.

He moved on to Leamington, before joining AFC Fylde in January of last year. His most recent accolade was as National League North player of the month.

Boss Jamie Vermiglio said: "We're looking forward to working with Sam. He is an exciting winger who likes nothing more than scoring goals.