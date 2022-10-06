Former Notts County midfielder Sam Osborne joins Buxton from AFC Fylde
One of the most promising young players in non-league football, 23-year-old Sam Osborne, has joined Buxton from AFC Fylde.
Osborne started his career at Notts County and was the club's academy player of the year in 2016/17 and young player of the year 2017/18.
He moved on to Leamington, before joining AFC Fylde in January of last year. His most recent accolade was as National League North player of the month.
Boss Jamie Vermiglio said: "We're looking forward to working with Sam. He is an exciting winger who likes nothing more than scoring goals.
"I've admired Sam's talent for a considerable time and he will be an important asset within our ever-strengthening squad.