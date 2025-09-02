Former Newport County striker signs for Buxton to play under former boss

Oli Greaves scored three goals whilst with Newport County.

​Oli Greaves became the latest Buxton signing this week as he renewed his acquaintance with manager John McGrath.

Sign up to our daily Buxton Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Buxton Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The striker starred under McGrath for Mickleover FC, his prolific form over two years with the Derby side earning him a move to League Two side Newport County.

Now, having been released by Newport in the summer, he has joined up with the Bucks for the second time having also had a short spell with them in 2022, just before his move to Mickleover.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

His arrival was the second in the space of a few days, with defender Louis Stephenson having also joined on a one-month youth loan from Hartlepool United.

The duo’s arrival will aim to boost a Buxton side with just two league wins to its name this season so far, their latest outing having seen them draw 2-2 at South Shields on Saturday despite having led 2-0 before also having a man sent off.

And speaking to the club’s media after that game, McGrath said he didn’t want to fault his players despite them ultimately having not won the encounter.

He said: “I can’t be frustrated because the boys worked their socks off.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I think the sending off changes the game but in the first-half we were superb and deserved to be 2-0 up.

"We got our shape right, got our formation right and got our press right that we’d worked on all week.

"So I’m really proud of the boys as it was a really good performance – I’m disappointed we didn’t get all three points which I think we would have had the context of the game remained as it was in the first-half, but the sending off changed everything.”

Buxton were back in action away at Scarborough Athletic on Tuesday night, after this week’s Advertiser went to press, before they then host Oxford City on Saturday.

The Bucks have also been handed a home tie in the second qualifying round of the FA Cup, with step three side Redditch United due to visit the TSS on Saturday, September 13. ​