Former Mansfield Town winger Lindon Meikle targets promotion with Buxton

Lindon Meikle was part of the Mansfield Town team which pushed Liverpool all the way in the FA Cup third round in 2013. (Photo by Clive Mason/Getty Images)

The former Mansfield Town winger joined Buxton for the new campaign this week and admitted he likes what he has seen.

Meikle tasted National League glory when he won the title with Mansfield in the 2012-13 season, a success he is keen to repeat at the Silverlands.

“The draw was Gary Hayward’s vision for what he wants to do for the club,” said Meikle.

“Buxton stood out for me massively. They are looking for promotion and I want to be part of that promotion push.

“The club wants to have a go and I think the squad is capable of having a go.

“I've played at this level for Kettering and it is run a lot more professionally here.”

The central-midfielder was also quick to praise Buxton’s facilities.

“I remember playing here for Eastwood when I was 17 and when I came back here, you can see there has been a massive improvement to the facilities,” he added.

“It's good facilities to play football in. I am really pleased to be here and am looking forward to it.

“The boys have welcomed me and we are putting in some good work.

“From October there has been no football for me so it's good to get going again and to be in the changing rooms with the boys.”

Buxton begin their Northern Premier League campaign on 14th August at home to Bamber Bridge.

They will face Matlock in the big derby away on 27th December and at home on 18th April.

And assistant manager Mark Ward says everyone at the club can’t wait to get cracking.

“There is an abundance of talent in the dressing room and everyone knows they have to work hard to win a shirt,” he said.

“They have known what they have to do from day one. We did the recruitment early and we will be ready for August 14.

“We have been able to implement our shapes and what we want to do early and we will be able to hit the ground running.”

He is also keen to see Buxton get off to a flier and make home advantage count through the season.

He added: “We want our ground to be difficult for teams and to be a fortress. It is good to be starting with a home game.

“We want to get off to a good start. We want to play a certain way at home and be hard to beat here. We want to carry that through the season.