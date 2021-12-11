Jason Gilchrist has joined Buxton following the injury to Diego De Girolamo.

Proven goal-scorer Gilchrist (26) made an appearance for England C three years ago and has played in the Football League for Accrington Stanley.

Bucks boss Steve Cunningham said he was delighted to have landed his top target.

"It is great to have Gilly join us here at the Tarmac Silverlands,” he said. “We've watched and admired him for quite some time and he'll give us something extra at the top of the pitch.

"He's been our number one target and thanks go to the chairman and board for their support in making the move happen."

David Brindley, director, added: "Jason knows his way around at this level and above. He's a natural goal-scoring centre-forward. Thank you to York City for their co-operation and to Jason for wanting to be part of our journey."