Former Derby County and Nottingham Forest star Jamie Ward signs for Buxton

Jamie Ward with Buxton chairman David Hopkins.

The 35-year-old has spent the majority of his career in the Championship with clubs including Derby County, Nottingham Forest and Sheffield United, and most recently featured for Solihull Moors in the National League.

He also made 35 appearances for Northern Ireland, scoring four times and being part of the squad which went to the 2016 European Championships.

He is one of several signings the Bucks have made over the summer with extensive professional experience, including former Premier League defender Ben Turner and ex-York City man Ashley Chambers.