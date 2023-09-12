Chapel Town began their Premier League campaign in the Hope Valley Football League with a convincing 5-1 win at Bamford.

Chapel's goal came from Lewis Coates ( 2), James Tigh, Ben Percival and Josh Edwards.

The home side replied with a goal from Elliott Crilley and gave a good account of themselves in an entertaining contest.

Midweek saw a 2-1 home win for Dove Holes at home to local rivals Buxworth.

The home side were two up at half-time with goals from Aaron Hodgkinson and Ashley Thorpe. Buxworth replied in the second half through Sam Cowley.

Saturday proved to be a better day for Buxworth as they eased to a 4-1 win at Dronfield Woodhouse.

Jordan Cooper bagged a brace with further goals from Matt Sherlock and Joel Bayes. The home side's goal came from Tom Higginbotham.

Newly promoted FC Matlock made it two wins in a row courtesy of a 3-1 home win over Calver at the Cavendish Fields.

Mitchell Gregory opened the scoring in the third minute with Robe Littlewood levelling the scores in the 15th minute.

Luke Fisher put the home side ahead on the half hour mark with Tom Savage making the points safe in the 81st minute.

Last season's Champions Furness Vale dropped points at home to Baslow in a game that finished 1-1. Simon Lomas was on target for Vale with Tom Elliott replying for the away side.

The other game in the Premier League saw Joe Dale with a double and Joel Grinday score for Dove Holes in their 3-1 win at Tideswell United.

There were just two games in the A Division.

Chapel Town Reserves had an emphatic 4-1 win at Buxworth Reserves with Ben Percival scoring a hat-trick, with the other goal from Henry Depee, the side replying through Chris Williamson.