And the Bucks will now step up the opposition with a trip to Macclesfield on Saturday and a home clash with Barnsley next Thursday (23rd).

“It will start to ramp up on Saturday and be even more competitive at Macclesfield,” said manager Jamie Vermiglio.

“They will have a really competitive team so it will be interesting to see how we cope with them.

New Buxton boss Jamie Vermiglio - first trophy secured already.

“I like to get a variety of teams pre-season, and I believe Barnsley will be a team that can handle the ball really well, move it, keep a lot of possession and let me see how good we are without the ball. With respect to the opposition, the first couple of games were ones we should to be dominating with the ball.”

On Saturday, Buxton beat neighbours Matlock Town 1-0 with a 12th minute Jack McKay goal to win the inaugural Markovitz Cup.

“It was nice to win our first trophy,” smiled Vermiglio.

“It was good as, with Matlock being a local derby, they can be a bit feisty. So it was a very competitive first game.

“It was tough and good to get a win and from a set piece, which is always pleasing as well.

“Overall I think we deserved the win. But it's more about fitness levels and getting players through unscathed with minutes in the tank than results.

“A clean sheet is always good as it gives players a bit of confidence and we worked on a couple of shapes in and out of possession.”

In the opening half there was sight of five of the players who had contributed to the NPL title success of 2021/22, alongside three trialists and new signings Jake Moult, Declan Poole and McKay.

On Tuesday, after Sheffield Wednesday and Stalybridge had both cancelled planned friendlies with Buxton, Stocksbridge Park Steels stepped in at the last minute and were beaten 3-0.

“Unfortunately that happens (the cancellations) sometimes in pre-season and Covid is still lingering about,” said Vermiglio.