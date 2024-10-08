Buxton keeper True Grant comes out to claim a cross. All photos by Phil Peat.

A combination of a crucial, first-half defensive error and an inability to create clear-cut scoring chances contributed on Saturday to Buxton's defeat to third-placed Curzon Ashton.

Sign up to our daily Buxton Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Buxton Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The visitors achieved their fourth away win in five Vanarama National League North fixtures and their first Silverlands success at the fourth attempt.

After the midweek Emirates FA Cup exit at Kidderminster, who had recorded just their second victory in seven outings, three changes were made to the starting 11, in a 4-4-2 formation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Archie White replaced injured loanee Charlie Finney at left-back, but it was his 22nd-minute scuffed clearance from close to the Railway End goal that allowed ex-FCUM midfielder Griffiths to net clinically from 12 yards.

Buxton fell to a first-half goal.

Returning from injury, Josh Popoola replaced Jack Stobbs but couldn't unlock the visitors' solid rearguard, apart from a promising eighth-minute run which was ended by Barton's professional foul, a misdemeanour not punished with the mandatory yellow card by referee England who had a less than happy afternoon, by contrast showing two reds and ten yellows in all.

Buxton's third pre-match change brought the return of Diego De Girolamo to partner Ben Andreucci but both strikers were well-policed by the long-established centre-back pairing of Matthews and Poscha.

In the first-half the well-organised visitors pulled eight or nine men back whenever the Bucks looked to attack, but then broke out skilfully with accurate passing movements, causing True Grant to make several saves, as he was also to do after the interval, whereas his opposite number Jones fielded a few shots without being forced into serious action.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In the second quarter after the goal Nash looked comfortable in their lead and in the 39th minute striker Spencer created an opportunity for himself to fire against the bar from 20 yards, but on the stroke of half-time Connor Kirby's clever low free-kick threaded its way untouched through the crowded visiting penalty area and narrowly wide of goal.

Curzon's goalkeeper fumbles as he comes to collect.

The interval induced a renewed vigour in Buxton's approach and almost immediately a visitors’ misheaded clearance passed close to the far post for a corner-kick, after which Kirby shot powerfully but wide from 18 yards, then Ben Sault, from similar range, shot firmly into the 'keeper's midriff.

As full-time approached, tempers flared close to the dugouts following Finn Delap's reckless challenge on substitute Afuye, resulting in red cards for both the Buxton player and his manager as well as several yellow cards for participants on both sides.

However, the hiatus served Nash well as it side-tracked the Bucks from their search for an equaliser, yet it was only Grant's outstretched foot that deprived Spencer of a goal early in the eight minutes of added time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

So Buxton, though striving gamely in their first fixture versus any of the leading teams, slipped to a fifth defeat in their last six NLN outings. A clue to the situation lies in the fact that nine league fixtures, six of them at home, have yielded just 11 goals.

This Saturday Buxton entertain Hereford at 3pm.