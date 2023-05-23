News you can trust since 1852
Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Jet2, easyJet & Ryanair issue chickenpox warning
Rolf Harris: Convicted paedophile dies aged 93
Prince Harry loses bid to challenge decision over UK security plans
TikToker, 18, arrested over viral prank’ videos
Wilko could close stores as firm in early stages of major shake-up
35,000+ incidents of sexual violence recorded in NHS England 2017-2022

First Buxton signings as new boys reunite with boss Craig Elliott

Buxton have signed two new players, both of whom were with team manager Craig Elliott at Boston United.
John Lomas
By John Lomas
Published 23rd May 2023, 12:49 BST- 1 min read
Updated 23rd May 2023, 12:49 BST

Jordan Burrow is a centre-forward while Luke Shiels is a central defender.

Striker Jordan Burrow, six feet one tall and a product of Chesterfield's youth system, has played in the EFL for Morecambe and Stevenage and is an England C international.

He was a York City player before joining Boston and also had spells with Gateshead, FC Halifax Town and Lincoln City. Aged 30, he was born in Sheffield.

Buxton new boys Jordan Burrow and Luke Shiels.Buxton new boys Jordan Burrow and Luke Shiels.
Buxton new boys Jordan Burrow and Luke Shiels.
Most Popular

Experienced defender Shiels, 33, from Sutton-in-Ashfield, was Boston's player of the year in season 2019/20 and more recently club captain. Previously, Luke was with Alfreton Town, Harrogate Town and Worksop Town. He played against Buxton twice last season.

The pair are the first summer signings as Craig Elliott prepares for the new season in the Vanarama National League North.​​​​​​​

Related topics:Craig ElliottBuxtonBoston UnitedBostonFC Halifax TownYork City