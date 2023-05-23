Jordan Burrow is a centre-forward while Luke Shiels is a central defender.

Striker Jordan Burrow, six feet one tall and a product of Chesterfield's youth system, has played in the EFL for Morecambe and Stevenage and is an England C international.

He was a York City player before joining Boston and also had spells with Gateshead, FC Halifax Town and Lincoln City. Aged 30, he was born in Sheffield.

Buxton new boys Jordan Burrow and Luke Shiels.

Experienced defender Shiels, 33, from Sutton-in-Ashfield, was Boston's player of the year in season 2019/20 and more recently club captain. Previously, Luke was with Alfreton Town, Harrogate Town and Worksop Town. He played against Buxton twice last season.