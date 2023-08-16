Fine margins as Buxton target first win after two more narrow defeats on the road

Buxton will aim for their first National League North win of the season at the fourth attempt at home to Curzon Ashton on Saturday after two very narrow defeats on the road this week.

Saturday's last gasp 2-1 defeat at Brackley Town was followed by a 1-0 loss at Warrington Town on Tuesday night from a first minute goal.

Boss Craig Elliott said: “We owe the fans a victory and a good performance. The away fans were brilliant again on Tuesday night like they were on Saturday at Brackley, so I thank them for their support.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“It will be nice to get back home and get a good win – and get a bit of confidence in the players as that's what football is about.

Buxton manager Craig Elliott - we owe our fans a victory.

“We will stick together. It's a tough league and things can change quickly.”

On the defeats he said: “It was a pretty similar story to all three games to be honest – fine margins.

“It was a big mistake for the goal and then we have to try to score one.

Advertisement

“Max (keeper Dearnley) knows he made an error. But he's not on his own. Every goal we have conceded so far could have been prevented and we have to cut that out of our game or we are just going to be chasing games and the game becomes different.”

Advertisement

Warrington struck the killer blow inside the opening minute as Matty Grivosti raced into the penalty area after being found by Aaron Bennett before lashing a shot across the face of Dearnley.

“I think we could have easily got something out of the game tonight – we dominated the second half,” said Elliott.

“But, fair play to Warrington, they dug it out, worked hard, and caused us problems in the first half.

“I looked at my watch and they scored in 40-50 seconds.

Advertisement

“We talked a lot about not giving them any incentives or confidence in the opening 10 minutes but we didn't do that.”

With players missing through injury and others coming back short on fitness, Elliott had to juggle his side at the break and Eoin McKeown and Diego De Girolamo came on for Jordan Burrow and Max Hunt.

Advertisement

“Second half I made changes and tried to get us on a bit more pace and attacking threat and creativity – and they did that,” he said.

“But we are in a situation at the minute where the lads are not where they need to be at.

Advertisement

“Eoin has missed pre-season but he got 45 minutes at Warrington which will do him good.

“It's the same with a few other lads. We need to get them up to speed. Once we do that we will be all right.

“We're going through a bit of a tough period at the minute.

“I've been here before and I know how to solve these problems – and I will do.”

Advertisement

On Saturday with a point seeming secure, Buxton fell to a Brackley winner four minutes into added time to lose 2-1.

Advertisement

Buxton had looked the more likely to score a decisive goal so it was a disappointing outcome, not least for the strong contingent of travelling fans.

The previous week against Boston United it was concession of another last-ditch goal that cost the Bucks points.

Elliott said: “Disappointing, that late goal. First half we were nowhere near what is needed but we were easily the best team throughout the second half and the game should have been a draw.

"We need to get our injured lads back but we've played well against two of the best teams in the league and showed up well.”

The Bucks suffered more injuries during the Brackley game. Sam Smart went off after 34 minutes and Sam Minihan couldn't continue into the second half.