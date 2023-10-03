Buxton Ladies kept up their unbeaten start to the season with a fine 3-2 away victory at Hilton Harriers on Sunday.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Despite falling behind within 30 seconds of the start of the game the Ladies showed their determination by getting to grips with the soggy wet conditions and produced some stunning football to take the game to Hilton.

And finally from a short corner Sofia Morrissey passed a short ball into Maisy Duncan who brushed off her marker to blast the ball past the helpless keeper to level.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily Buxton Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Buxton Advertiser within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Buxton were now dominating the game, but the ever dangerous threat of Emma Fletcher of Hilton kept the Ladies defenders on their toes.

Jubilant Buxton Ladies after their victory at Hilton Harriers.

Buxton were awarded a free kick which was quickly taken by Amy Taylor who found Morrissey unmarked, who beat two Hilton players before curling a superb ball into the top corner of the net to make it 2-1.

The Ladies were now starting to enjoy themselves and another attack saw the ever energetic Charlotte Allenton upended in the box, Morrissey stepping up to coolly slot the home the penalty.

A moment of madness saw one of the Hilton players shown a straight red card just before half-time for some choice words directed at the feferee.

Advertisement

The second half saw Hilton up their game and they didn’t look like they only had 10 and were more of a threat going forward, but the Ladies back four marshalled superbly from Amy Taylor kept them at bay.

Advertisement