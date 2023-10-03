News you can trust since 1852
Fine away win at Hilton Harriers for unbeaten Buxton Ladies

Buxton Ladies kept up their unbeaten start to the season with a fine 3-2 away victory at Hilton Harriers on Sunday.
John Lomas
By John Lomas
Published 3rd Oct 2023, 14:17 BST
Updated 3rd Oct 2023, 14:17 BST
Despite falling behind within 30 seconds of the start of the game the Ladies showed their determination by getting to grips with the soggy wet conditions and produced some stunning football to take the game to Hilton.

And finally from a short corner Sofia Morrissey passed a short ball into Maisy Duncan who brushed off her marker to blast the ball past the helpless keeper to level.

Buxton were now dominating the game, but the ever dangerous threat of Emma Fletcher of Hilton kept the Ladies defenders on their toes.

Jubilant Buxton Ladies after their victory at Hilton Harriers.Jubilant Buxton Ladies after their victory at Hilton Harriers.
Buxton were awarded a free kick which was quickly taken by Amy Taylor who found Morrissey unmarked, who beat two Hilton players before curling a superb ball into the top corner of the net to make it 2-1.

The Ladies were now starting to enjoy themselves and another attack saw the ever energetic Charlotte Allenton upended in the box, Morrissey stepping up to coolly slot the home the penalty.

A moment of madness saw one of the Hilton players shown a straight red card just before half-time for some choice words directed at the feferee.

The second half saw Hilton up their game and they didn’t look like they only had 10 and were more of a threat going forward, but the Ladies back four marshalled superbly from Amy Taylor kept them at bay.

From a corner which the Ladies failed to clear, Hilton pulled a goal back to make it 3-2 and a nervous last 15 minutes followed before the whistle brought the game to an end and another three points in the bag after a fantastic all-round performance against a very good side.

