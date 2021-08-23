FA CUP: Who will Matlock Town, Buxton, Ilkeston Town, Belper Town face?
The latest FA Cup draw has thrown up some intriguing fixtures.
Monday, 23rd August 2021, 1:23 pm
The FA have announced the draw for the first qualifying round of the Emirates FA Cup.
Action will take place on Saturday, September 4.
Matlock Town will entertain Derbyshire rivals Belper Town while Buxton travel to impressive-looking step five outfit Sherwood Colliery.
Ilkeston Town will travel to league rivals Halesowen.
Winning clubs will claim £2,250 in prizemoney with £750 going to the losers.
Fixtures: Sherwood Colliery v Buxton, Halesowen Town v Ilkeston Town, Matlock Town v Belper Town.