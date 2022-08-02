Excitement is building for promoted Buxton's first ever game at National League North level at Peterborough Sports

“It's a very exciting week for everyone involved with the club, including the fans, with it being our first season at National League North level,” said manager Jamie Vermiglio.

“It doesn't mater how long you've been involved in football or what level you play, that first game of the season is always one that is highly anticipated.

“I am sure there will be some butterflies in stomachs when people go to bed on Friday and wake up on Saturday morning raring to go.

Buxton boss Jamie Vermiglio - excitement building.

“These are the moments why you want to be involved in football and I am really looking forward to it personally and I know the lads are too.”

On opponents Peterborough, he said: “It is a new venture for them and their club too and they've done brilliantly to gain promotion.

“I know a little bit about their team, but inevitably it's a little bit more difficult to find out about a team like Peterborough than it is an established side at that level.

“We have had our scouts over watching a few of their games and I feel like I know enough about them to be able to set up to go there and get a first point or points on the board.”

Peterborough were a local league amateur club as recently as 2013, and they didn’t even win the title before an ambitious jump to semi-professional status. Nine years and five promotions later they are, like the Bucks, at their highest level ever after a 2-0 Southern League Premier Division Central play-off final win over Coalville.

Buxton completed pre-season with a 2-2 draw with Warrington Town and Vermiglio hopes to further bolster his squad this week with some late additions.

“I have made offers to a few of the trialists and one or two others that have been with us from the start of pre-season. I am hoping I can get at the very least three more names added to my squad, if not four. We may also get a loan or two from a league club if that can be sorted out in time.”