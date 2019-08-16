Ex-Sheffield United, Sheffield Wednesday and Chesterfield boss Danny Wilson offers words of wisdom to Buxton’s academy players

Former Sheffield United and Sheffield Wednesday manager Danny Wilson was a surprise guest at the Tarmac Silverlands Stadium this week.

Wilson, who has more than four decades of experience in the game as a player then manager, offered some words of wisdom to Buxton FC’s academy players.

Bucks boss Paul Phillips was also in attendance and had the chance to pick Wilson’s brain about all things football.

“We had a friendly against a foreign side and he came down to speak with a lot of the academy lads,” said Phillips. “He represents a lot of players who have dropped out from pro clubs and looking for a way back in the game.

“He’s obviously got a wealth of experience from his playing days and managing in the Premier League.

“He’s friends with the chairman and it was a great opportunity to pick his brains. We can never have enough knowledge of the game - he’s so knowledgable and managed some big clubs.

“He’s dealt with a lot of pressure during his career and was happy to pass some of his experiences on.”