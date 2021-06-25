Ex-Manchester United star Wes Brown added to Premier League legends squad to face Buxton
Champions League winner Wes Brown will be part of the Premier League legends squad taking to the field at Buxton this weekend.
Brown played 23 times for England during a glittering career with Manchester United which saw him win the Premier League five times, the Champions League twice and the FA Cup twice.
The Manchester born defender, who played in the 2002 World Cup, went on to play for Sunderland and Blackburn Rovers.
The match will see a team of Buxton legends from their double promotion-winning sides of 2006 and 2007 take on a team of Premier League legends.
The legends side includes Emile Heskey, ex Tottenham Hotspur defender Pascal Chimbonda, Premier League-winning former Blackburn defender Colin Hendry, ex-Everton striker Marcus Bent and former Chelsea defender Frank Sinclair.
The Bucks, meanwhile, will feature the players including Tommy Agus, Scott Hartley, Dan McPherson, Terry Bowker, Danny White, Shaun Doxey, Michael Towey, Alvyn Riley, Paul Walker, Mark Nangle, Chris Walton, Andy Brownrigg, Sean Hutchinson, Jon Froggatt, Tim Willis, David Bainbridge and Anthony Bingham.Tickets are on sale at www.buxtonfc.co.uk, as well as at Slater Financial on Buxton Market Place and Markovitz Ltd Builders and Plumbers Merchants on Staden Lane. Gates will open at noon for a 2pm kick-off.