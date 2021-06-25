Ex-Manchester United star Wes Brown added to Premier League legends squad to face Buxton

Manchester United legend Wes Brown will feature at Buxton this Sunday. (Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images)

Brown played 23 times for England during a glittering career with Manchester United which saw him win the Premier League five times, the Champions League twice and the FA Cup twice.

The Manchester born defender, who played in the 2002 World Cup, went on to play for Sunderland and Blackburn Rovers.

The match will see a team of Buxton legends from their double promotion-winning sides of 2006 and 2007 take on a team of Premier League legends.

The legends side includes Emile Heskey, ex Tottenham Hotspur defender Pascal Chimbonda, Premier League-winning former Blackburn defender Colin Hendry, ex-Everton striker Marcus Bent and former Chelsea defender Frank Sinclair.