Ex-Manchester City, Port Vale, Kidderminster Harriers and Hereford defender signs for Buxton

Sammy Robinson started out at Manchester City.

​Buxton have made 23-year-old former Manchester City and Port Vale defender Sammy Robinson their next summer signing.

Sign up to our daily Buxton Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Buxton Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Robinson was initially with Leeds United as a schoolboy before joining Manchester City’s academy in 2016, featuring in the EFL Trophy before being promoted to the Elite Development Squad in 2020.

After battling back from serious injury, Robinson played 16 times in the Professional Development League before joining Port Vale in 2022.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Robinson played 22 times in League Two for Vale before then moving to Kidderminster Harriers were he was a regular in the National League.

The versatile defender, who primarily operates right-back but can also play at centre-half, then spent last season at Hereford in National League North and won the Player of the Season award, but left the club at the end of the season, citing family and travelling commitments.

And he’s now opted for the move to Buxton as John McGrath continues to build his squad for the upcoming campaign.

Robinson’s arrival follows that of another defender, George Ward, who was announced as having joined the Bucks from Leamington last week.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Bucks squad is due back for pre-season training towards the end of June, before the friendly schedule gets under way.

The club is yet to confirm its full schedule for pre-season, the only known date so far being the trip to Matlock Town on Tuesday, July 22 for the Markovitz Cup.

The new National League North season will then start on Saturday, August 9, with the fixtures due to be announced in early July.

All three National League divisions finish at the same time this season with the regular season action ending on Saturday, April 25 before the play-offs then get under way.