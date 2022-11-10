The day has finally come and Gareth Southgate has confirmed the squad he will be taking to the World Cup in just over a week’s time. England’s hopefuls have had the first half of the Premier League season to impress their international manager and the 52-year-old has now whittled down his 55-man provisional squad to just 26 men.

Speculation has been rife throughout the first half of this Premier League season with many players appearing to be dead certainties in Southgate’s squad, but finally, the ex-Middlesbrough boss has announced those who will be hoping to ‘bring it home’ in just a few weeks time, with Harry Kane leading the pack.

England’s first match takes place a week on Monday (20 November) against Iran with kick-off scheduled for 1pm GMT. They will then face USA and close neighbours Wales for their group stage matches.

Who is in England’s World Cup squad?

Goalkeepers: Jordan Pickford, Nick Pope, Aaron Ramsdale.

Defenders: Trent Alexander-Arnold, Conor Coady, Eric Dier, Harry Maguire, Luke Shaw, John Stones, Kieran Trippier, Kyle Walker, Ben White.

Midfielders: Jude Bellingham, Conor Gallagher, Jordan Henderson, Mason Mount, Kalvin Phillips, Declan Rice.

Forwards: Phil Foden, Harry Kane, James Maddison, Jack Grealish, Marcus Rashford, Bukayo Saka, Raheem Sterling, Callum Wilson.

Who has missed out on a place?

Fikayo Tomori is another to have missed out on a spot on the plane to Qatar. The AC Milan defender has had a turbulent season when it comes to his form but it was thought he could well be in shot given Harry Maguire’s own variation in performances. However, Tomori’s recent shows, particularly in the Champions League, have put him out of Southgate’s 26.

Manchester United’s Jadon Sancho also failed to impress Southgate enough to earn himself a spot. Since his move to the Red Devils in 2021, the former Dortmund star hasn’t shone manner he did in the Bundesliga. The 22-year-old was left out of the Nations League squads and he has also struggled to keep in the starting XI for Manchester United.

Another on the list to have missed out is Roma star Tammy Abraham. The former Chelsea star has paid the price for his poor club form. He has scored just once in his past 12 appearances for Jose Mourinho’s side with the Portuguese manager believing the 25-year-old has suffered from severe lack of focus. Abraham also failed to feature in England’s Nations League fixtures earlier this year.

Brentford’s Ivan Toney has also been excluded, with Newcastle United’s Callum Wilson finding form at just the right time to get a seat on the plane. Southampton’s James Ward-Prowse is another on the excluded list. The 28-year-old was hopeful of making it to Qatar after missing out on the Euros but it is not to be for the midfielder.

