Elliott: ​’We lacked a cutting edge’

​Both sides put in plenty of attacking effort but couldn’t break through, the result leaving Buxton nine points off the play-off places going into the National League North’s midweek games in which the Bucks didn’t feature.

Elliott had the luxury of being able to pick an unchanged side for the visit of Scarboroug, following an injury-free midweek win at Boston.

His side played fast and enterprising football, solid at the back, with 15 scoring attempts, six of those on target - everything to entertain the crowd of 720 except a winning goal in the 0-0 draw.

Volunteers had cleared away snow and ice from the spectator areas to allow the game to take place on a wintry afternoon and entertaining football was served up, almost from the start.

After only two minutes Tommy Elliott's powerful drive brought the best out of visiting goalkeeper Ryan Whitley and Diego De Girolamo was a constant threat. Keeper Whitley had a fine game, while the Boro failed to muster a clear-cut chance and took until the 87th minute to earn a corner. Nonetheless, they worked hard and contributed to an enjoyable-to-watch match.

Unfortunately, in this injury-jinxed season, lively Sam Minihan pulled up sharply, then limped off after 63 minutes.

Elliott had mixed feelings. He said: "Scarborough are a good team and we played well, dominating possession and racking up shots, but we missed out on an opportunity for all three points. We didn't have enough quality in the final third.

"Still, it's been a good week, just disappointing we couldn't add another win. We're in a good place, have a clear week for training and recuperation, and will be ready to go again at Rushall Olympic on Saturday."

Saturday’s game, which kicks off at 3pm and will see the Bucks play on the kind of artificial surface they’re used to on their own ground, will see them take on a side promoted last season but who sat just a point above the relegation zone going into what was a crucial game at fellow strugglers Banbury United on Tuesday night.