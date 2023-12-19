​Elliott praises Buxton after late win

​Buxton boss Craig Elliott was proud of his players after they secured a stoppage time win at Spennymoor Town on Saturday.

Substitute ​Diego De Girolamo’s penalty secured a 3-2 win after earlier goals from Jake Wright and Connor Kirby had twice put the Bucks in front, the home side also having a man sent off.

And Elliott was pleased to get the win, the Bucks’ first in the league in four games and only their second in seven outings.

He said: "We've been in a rough patch where it’s not nice to not win games of football but it's great to have players back. We've got a really good bunch of players and strong dressing room and I had tough selection decisions to make.

"It was a cracking game, plenty of incidents and lots for the away supporters to cheer. We looked strong with starters and subs alike playing so very well.

“It was a tough decision to leave Diego out as he’s been superb but I just knew what Jake could do against a side like Spennymoor and what we needed today, and he did that and was a good focal point and scored a great goal.

"But we’ve got two great strikers and obviously Diego’s come on and scored the penalty so it’s good to have those options.

"New signing Dylan Mottley-Henry had a great debut. I've been after him for a long time and he helped make the difference. We still have to get better but this was a really good win.”

Attention now turns to the challenge of hosting league leaders Scunthorpe United on Saturday.

United are two points clear of Tamworth as they look to secure an immediate return to the National League’s top tier, and Elliott knows a tough challenge awaits.

He said: "It’s a difficult game against Scunthorpe next time but I hope we can do our fans proud with another good performance, against the promotion favourites.