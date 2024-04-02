​Elliott pleased with display at Hereford

Craig Elliott was pleased with the response after Friday's loss.

Three days earlier, the Bucks head been beaten 4-1 at home by Chester despite taking an early lead, and were only denied by a last-gasp equaliser after initially leading 2-0 at Hereford.

​The Bucks, with six changes to the starting line-up from Friday’s defeat, played positive football throughout, leaving behind the lacklustre second-half showing that had hampered them in the previous game.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Buxton Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Buxton Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bucks' team manager Elliott had mixed feelings, praising his team for all-out effort but voicing frustration at dropping points.

He said: "It was end-to-end with a cracking second half. From my point of view I'm just disappointed we couldn't see the game out.

"We had some brilliant chances. In the end it was a good performance and a well-deserved point at a difficult venue.

"I was impressed by the hard work and the lads' general reaction after Friday. We want to end the season positively."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Buxton were a goal up after two minutes though Ben Andreucci at home to Chester Good Friday, but the visitors equalised quickly, then moved up a gear in the second half to run out easy 4-1 winners.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Elliott said afterwards: "We started really well with a fantastic goal and entertained the crowd. It was a different story in the second half and the points started to mean more to Chester than they did to us, unfortunately.

"We struggled to contain them and the game drifted away from us. We defended poorly but we'll pick ourselves up."

Next up is Chorley at home on Saturday, kick-off 3pm, a side currently lying in third place and battling it out for runners-up spot with Scunthorpe United, who in turn are ten points behind champions-elect Tamworth.