Elliott pleased with display at Hereford
Three days earlier, the Bucks head been beaten 4-1 at home by Chester despite taking an early lead, and were only denied by a last-gasp equaliser after initially leading 2-0 at Hereford.
The Bucks, with six changes to the starting line-up from Friday’s defeat, played positive football throughout, leaving behind the lacklustre second-half showing that had hampered them in the previous game.
Bucks' team manager Elliott had mixed feelings, praising his team for all-out effort but voicing frustration at dropping points.
He said: "It was end-to-end with a cracking second half. From my point of view I'm just disappointed we couldn't see the game out.
"We had some brilliant chances. In the end it was a good performance and a well-deserved point at a difficult venue.
"I was impressed by the hard work and the lads' general reaction after Friday. We want to end the season positively."
Buxton were a goal up after two minutes though Ben Andreucci at home to Chester Good Friday, but the visitors equalised quickly, then moved up a gear in the second half to run out easy 4-1 winners.
Elliott said afterwards: "We started really well with a fantastic goal and entertained the crowd. It was a different story in the second half and the points started to mean more to Chester than they did to us, unfortunately.
"We struggled to contain them and the game drifted away from us. We defended poorly but we'll pick ourselves up."
Next up is Chorley at home on Saturday, kick-off 3pm, a side currently lying in third place and battling it out for runners-up spot with Scunthorpe United, who in turn are ten points behind champions-elect Tamworth.
Buxton lie 14th, eight points clear of the relegation zone with three to play.