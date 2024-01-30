​Elliott pleased with a point

Craig Elliott was pleased with the way his players responded to Tuesday's loss.

​The Bucks had suffered a 6-0 home thrashing at home to Warrington Town four days earlier and Elliott made a large number of changes to his squad to try and avoid any kind of repeat.

The five-man defence with player-coach Josh Granite at its heart held firm for a goalless draw against the promotion-seeking visitors.

The usual free-flowing style was replaced by emphasis on keeping a clean sheet, although the Bucks had their chances, notably efforts from Tommy Elliott, Connor Kirby, Jake Wright and Luke Shiels.

The returning Jak McCourt in midfield, as well as guarding his defence, sprayed the ball around accurately and was dangerous from dead-ball situations.

The Bucks thoroughly deserved their point but the downside was a return to injury woes, such an unwanted feature of much of this season. Elliott, Zaine Francis-Angol and Wright had to be replaced.

Elliott was pleased with the reaction of his team. He said: "It was not a classic game by any means but Brackley are an outstanding team and we did well. Above all, we showed that we cared.

"We did the basics well and had the best chance of the game, in the dying minutes. That didn't go in, but we earned the point and it's a pointer in the right direction. Now we need to kick on.

"There's a week off from competition now and we'll prepare well for the trip to Curzon as part of our need to build consistency."

Next up is the visit to Curzon Ashton this Saturday, kick-off 3pm.

Curzon Ashton lie sixth in the Vanarama National League North table. The teams drew 1-1 at Buxton earlier this season.