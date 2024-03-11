​Elliott pleased by team display in defeating Rushall

Craig Elliott praised his team after Saturday's win.

​The result simultaneously edged the Bucks further from the relegation zone and a little closer to the play-off places, the tight nature of the National League North dictating all results mean plenty at this stage.

They were then due to go to Peterborough Sports on Tuesday night in a match played after this week’s Advertiser went to press.

It was Diego De Girolamo who opened the scoring on Saturday with an accurate header more or less straight after Jamie Young's brilliant early penalty save.

Another headed goal, this time by Dylan Mottley-Henry in the 65th minute, then a Girolamo spot kick a few minutes later after he had been brought down inside the box, sealed the win.

The Bucks did not have it all their own way, however, as the West Midlands team created chances of their own with some enterprising attacking football against the well-organised visiting defence.

But it all left Elliott satisfied with what he’d seen.

He said: “Rushall are probably in a false league position and I expected a hard game. It was an even first half but we made some tweaks at half time and were dominant after that, with one-touch, quick-moving football. It was very much a team performance. Our travelling fans made a great noise and it's pleasing for all concerned.

"We go to Peterborough Sports on Tuesday and they're a street-wise outfit, so it won't be easy. I'm hoping to have some players back from injury, to contribute towards another positive result."

Two games against north-east sides now follow for Buxton, one at home and one away.

South Shields visit the TSS on Saturday, who going into the midweek games were just one place above Buxton in the table.