​Elliott pleased after victory

Action from Buxton's win over Banbury. Photo: BUFC.

An early goal from Jake Wright followed by a Connor Kirby brace made sure of the points, continuing the recently improved run of results.

The game was as much skyball as football until Wright's 16th minute conversion of a brilliant Adam Livingstone pass from the left started to settle things down, for a more attractive showing of front-foot football by the Bucks.

Wright was fouled by the Banbury goalkeeper as the clock ticked into first-half stoppage time and Connor Kirby slotted the spot kick into the net, sending the 'keeper the wrong way. Kirby's second goal was a simple tap-in after a slick four-man move on the hour, with the 88th minute reply from the visitors' Ken Charles being no more than minor consolation.

Throughout, the Bucks' defence was marshalled powerfully by skipper Josh Granite, the midfielders pushed forward with intent and there was regular attacking danger around the Banbury goalmouth. Banbury had spells of possession, playing neat football at times, but the day belonged to Craig Elliott's men.

Elliott said afterwards: "We are at the stage of the season where results matter and I couldn't be more pleased with our players.

"We started solidly. The first-half goals helped confidence and the lads expressed themselves well in the second period, with a splendidly-worked third goal. This is a good group and I want us to kick on with consistency."

Relegation-haunted Gloucester City were at the Tarmac Silverlands on Tuesday for a 7.45pm kick-off, played after the Advertiser went to press, then it’s an away match against another side having a difficult season, Darlington, on Saturday at 3pm.