Elliott laments injury crisis at Buxton after Trophy loss

​Buxton team manager Craig Elliott played down the effects of having eight regular first teamers and other squad members unavailable for Saturday's FA Trophy defeat to City of Liverpool.

Craig Elliott hopes to see players return before too long.

Elliott didn’t want to detract from the efforts applied by the visitors from two tiers lower in football's pyramid who won 3-1 at wind-swept Tarmac Silverlands to set up a home tie with Hartlepool United in the next round.

Buxton were struggling under the weight of so many absentees, mainly through injury, although they made a late signing to ease the situation a little, midfielder Will Bapaga, who had a pleasing debut.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily Buxton Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Buxton Advertiser within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bapaga, aged 21, was released by Coventry City in the summer having made his EFL debut for the Sky Blues as a 16-year-old. He also scored twice in ten games for Grimsby Town on loan in the 2021-22 season.

Elliott said: "I'm disappointed to lose but fair play to our opponents, who ground out victory. Things are not going our way and we've got to get through it.

"We can't get our best players out and we're on a frustrating run. The fans deserve better. They were fantastic and we were not. I will be working hard to sort it out.

"Not many players are due back and we have to look at trying to bring in new faces to help us out. Will Bapaga made an encouraging start."

Advertisement

It was back to the Vanarama National League North on Tuesday as Buxton entertained Hereford in a game played after this week’s Advertiser went to press.

Advertisement

Another home game awaits this weekend as Southport are the visitors, who sat just two points above Buxton in the table going into the midweek fixtures.