Elliott laments injury crisis at Buxton after Trophy loss
Elliott didn’t want to detract from the efforts applied by the visitors from two tiers lower in football's pyramid who won 3-1 at wind-swept Tarmac Silverlands to set up a home tie with Hartlepool United in the next round.
Buxton were struggling under the weight of so many absentees, mainly through injury, although they made a late signing to ease the situation a little, midfielder Will Bapaga, who had a pleasing debut.
Bapaga, aged 21, was released by Coventry City in the summer having made his EFL debut for the Sky Blues as a 16-year-old. He also scored twice in ten games for Grimsby Town on loan in the 2021-22 season.
Elliott said: "I'm disappointed to lose but fair play to our opponents, who ground out victory. Things are not going our way and we've got to get through it.
"We can't get our best players out and we're on a frustrating run. The fans deserve better. They were fantastic and we were not. I will be working hard to sort it out.
"Not many players are due back and we have to look at trying to bring in new faces to help us out. Will Bapaga made an encouraging start."
It was back to the Vanarama National League North on Tuesday as Buxton entertained Hereford in a game played after this week’s Advertiser went to press.
Another home game awaits this weekend as Southport are the visitors, who sat just two points above Buxton in the table going into the midweek fixtures.
And Elliott is hoping to see players return soon, saying: “We need to try and bring some players in to help this group and help them improve, and fingers crossed we can slowly over the next four or five weeks get these players back because they’re good players and it’s hard at the moment.”