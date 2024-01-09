​Elliott keen to rectify Bucks form

​Craig Elliott says he and his players are working hard to turn Buxton’s form around after three straight defeats.

The 2-0 loss at Tamworth on Saturday keeps The Bucks in 17th place in the National League North as they prepare to welcome King’s Lynn to Derbyshire this weekend.

And reflecting on Saturday’s loss, Elliott felt his side again paid for not being clinical enough in both boxes.​

He said: “We had the ball for long periods in the first half and defended their set pieces well, so I thought we were in a good position, maybe to go on and win.

“The stats are positive but it's all about what you do in both boxes and we haven't been good enough in those areas. We've conceded too easily and are not creating enough. But the lads gave everything against the league leaders.

“Of late we’re finding a way to just come out on the wrong side of tight games. Obviously the second goal comes from us chasing the game and the first goal was a deflection and that’s where we are at the minute.

“The first goal was a big turning point for them and it was difficult from then on.

“I’m not daft, I know things haven’t been as good as we all want them to be and I’m more disappointed than anyone. We’re working really hard to rectify that.”

The Bucks are at home to King's Lynn Town on Saturday. They won October's away fixture 3-1, with second-half goals from Eoin McKeown, Diego De Girolamo and Scott Boden, the latter of whom this week signed for neighbours Matlock Town.

The Linnets sit in the first of the relegation zone slots, just four points behind Buxton who have played a game more.

And Elliott knows it’s a key game in getting his side back up the table.

He said: “I take full responsibility for our losses. I need to find the answers and I will. We'll work hard in two training sessions this week, aiming to give a good performance against King's Lynn.