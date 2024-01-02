Elliott keen to improve results at Buxton

​Buxton boss Craig Elliott says he and his players are working hard to turn the club’s form around following two local derby defeats over the last week.

​The Bucks were twice beaten 2-1 by Alfreton Town – on Boxing Day then on New Year’s Day – to leave them just four points above the National League North relegation zone.

That made it three league games without a win and Elliott was disappointed not to have taken at least a point from the latter encounter.

He told the club’s media channels:" It was a game that slipped through our fingers. I'm upset we couldn't get at least a draw for our fans.

"We had two outstanding early chances – Eoin’s after 30 or 40 seconds and then Diego with the kind of chance he usually buries.

“But a defensive error let them in, then we went two behind. The second half started brightly for us and we scored at the perfect time to give ourselves a great chance and they only had one shot on target in the second-half and we defended strongly throughout.

"But Alfreton managed the game well and made it a very stop-start game and we couldn't achieve any tempo. They've got good, experienced players.

"There's still a lot of the season to go and we're working hard behind the scenes. You know in this league that if you have one good month it can change the face of everything, We've got a bunch of honest lads and I'm sure we'll get things to where I want them to be.

"We’ve got to start trying to find ways to win games of football. We’ve got to be positive and keep fighting as we’re not happy at all with where we are nor with the results and we’ve got to quickly try and turn it around.”

Buxton now prepare to travel to Tamworth on Saturday, a side level pegging with league leaders Scunthorpe at the top of the table.

Elliott added: “We’re not playing anywhere near where I want us to, I’m not going to hide behind that.

"There’s reasons for that which I’ve stated before, with people being injured and some coming back when not fully fit but we need to kick on.

"As I say, I think the one saving grace in this league is that if you have a good month then everything can change and a lot of teams have proved that.

"I think we can take confidence from the fact that last year we did it in the second half of the season and there’s a lot of football to be played.

"I fully understand people being frustrated at me but we’re working extremely hard to get things back on track.