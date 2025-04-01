Elliott hits the winner as Buxton see off Needham Market

Tommy Elliott netted Buxton's winner.

Buxton remain within two points of the play-off places after a 2-1 win at Needham Market on Saturday.

Sign up to our daily Buxton Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Buxton Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The home side are fighting for their lives at the bottom of the table but the gap between themselves and safety was eight points after this result, with five games still to play.

The hosts had the first major chance on 21 minutes as Luke Ingram's low strike was crucially blocked.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But it was Buxton who would go in front on 27 minutes when Luke Brennan’s cross found Tommy Elliott who was blocked off but the ball fell to Oli Ewing who fired home.

The home side, however, got themselves level just before half-time when Tevan Allen's looping shot was smothered by Paul Cooper as far as Jamie McGrath who found the top corner with a stunning looping strike.

Allen then flashed an angled effort just wide on the stroke of the interval.

But three minutes into the second-half, Elliott got what would be the decisive goal when he got to the ball before keeper Marcus Garnham and looped the ball into the net.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Garnham then denied the same player six minutes later, before Needham’s Kyle Hammond hit the crossbar with a free-kick on 64.

The home side saw several penalty appeals turned down, while Cooper held McGrath's glancing header from Tommy Smith's dangerous cross on 82 minutes.

Garnham narrowed down the angle to thwart Elliott from close range two minutes later, while Jake Dye looped an effort just wide from McGrath's flick on as the hosts tried to find an equaliser, Seth Chambers and Luke Ingram also going close while for Buxton, Ben Sault’s close range effort was well saved by Garnham as Buxton held out.