Elliott hails Hunt's attitude after draw

​Buxton boss Craig Elliott felt his side didn’t have quite enough to win their clash with Rushall Olympic on Saturday.

Craig Elliott praised Max Hunt’s contribution.

​The sides drew 2-2 with Max Hunt scoring twice to leave the Bucks three points off the play-off places going into the midweek fixtures.

And Elliott described the goals his side conceded as frustrating, when the Bucks were on top.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily Buxton Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Buxton Advertiser within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He said: "The performance was pretty good for 60-70 minutes so I was really pleased with that in particular.

"But looking at the last ten or 15 minutes we didn’t really take the game to them, but they’ve done well so you have to give them some credit.

"We just couldn’t create enough chances to go and win the game

"We were the better team in the first half and Rushall's goals were against the run of play. I am pleased with Max Hunt's equalisers and I thought we might go on to win it.

Advertisement

"Max is a super young player. He’s been unfairly treated at times this season, I’ll admit that, but we’ve got a lot of competition for places in that part of the team and he’s never once sulked, his attitude is unbelievable and he trains really well so I’m really pleased for him today as he defended well and scored two good goals.

Advertisement

"The fans were great and I would have loved to have found a winner for them. We need them to turn up and push us on again this Tuesday."

Buxton were then due to take on league leaders Tamworth on Tuesday night, after this week’s Advertiser had gone to press.

Elliott added: “We're getting players back from injury, which is encouraging, although we've lost Luke Shiels and it will be tough, but every game in this league is tough. I am interested to see what the best team in the division looks like and we know what we need to do."