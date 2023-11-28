Elliott feels officials made wrong calls in Southport defeat

​Craig Elliott felt the match officials cost Buxton any chance of getting points from their clash with Southport on Saturday, which they ultimately lost 1-0.

Buxton manager Craig Elliott - we owe our fans a victory.

​A scorching drive by Southport's Mikey O'Neill after four minutes left goalkeeper Max Dearnley with no chance of saving it. That goal was sufficient to give the visitors all three points, very much against the run of play in the Vanarama National League North encounter.

The Bucks enjoyed three-quarters of the possession, orchestrated by skipper Curtis Weston, produced 11 shots at goal and twice had shouts for what looked like nailed-on penalties ignored by the referee, who awarded Southport a questionable spot-kick, which was hit wide of the mark.

And ultimately Elliott felt frustrated overall.

Sign up to our daily Buxton Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Buxton Advertiser within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Craig Elliott felt his side were hard done by against Southport.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Elliott said: "It’s always frustrating to lose game of football and I couldn’t fault the lads too much in the second-half.

"We moved the ball around well and got plenty of crosses in but didn’t create enough clear cut chances to at least get a point out of the game.

“The officials' decisions cost us dearly, but we got on with it. I’ve been a manager for 15 years and you learn to live with the highs and lows of the officials but this year has been so frustrating and the referee got two big decisions wrong in my eyes.

"We deserved to win, created chances, but not enough were clear-cut. Southport sat in deep and I thought both goalkeepers had an easy time.

Advertisement

"Southport scoring so early on gave them something to defend and it was a great turn, run and unbelievable finish from the lad.”

Advertisement

After a clear midweek, Buxton now prepare to go to Chorley on Saturday, who came back from 2-0 down to draw very late on at Boston United last weekend.

And Elliott is keen to see things improve for his side amid a difficult run.

He said: "We are not consistent enough because we're not getting players on the pitch on a regular basis, through injuries and suspension. We need to get them back.