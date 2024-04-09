Elliott delighted as Bucks see off Chorley

Buxton celebrate the opening goal on Saturday, scored from the spot by Diego De Girolamo (centre). Photo: Jason Chadwick.

​The Bucks overcame a side who are all but assured of a play-off place, Elliott’s men themselves now assured of National League North football next season now they are nine points clear of the relegation zone and with a far superior goal difference to fourth-from-bottom Farsley Celtic who have three games to play.

Buxton played with confidence and competence in Saturday’s game. Chorley took away the clean sheet with a 73rd minute consolation goal, but the Bucks ran out worthy winners.

The three home goals came at key moments in the game, each time as well-drilled Chorley started challenges. Diego De Girolamo with a penalty, Luke Shiels and Max Hunt scored after 35, 56 and 71 minutes respectively.

Right from the start, the Bucks were a threat to the opposition goal, birthday-boy Tommy Elliott forcing early saves from Chorley's Matt Urwin, although the visitors always looked able to respond positively, thwarted by those well-timed Buxton strikes in what was an enjoyable game for the noisy supporters, total attendance 844.

Elliott said: "All season long we've done well against the top teams. We've just lacked consistency.

"Chorley are a good team worthy of respect but over the course of the game we deserved the victory, defending well, dominating midfield and creating excellent chances.

"We scored at good times to kill the game off. It was very much a team effort with everyone playing their full part.

"There are three more games for us to finish the season positively. We could still get to 65 points in the league and we've got a cup final to play. We'll be ready."

The Bucks play their last home game of the season this Saturday, with a 3pm kick-off against relegated Bishop's Stortford.

Then it's on to Derby County's Pride Park for the Cawarden Derbyshire Senior Cup Final on Wednesday 17th at 7.30pm, taking on Heanor Town.