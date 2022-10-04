Elliott Cooke stunner halts New Mills' run without a win as they take three points at Ashville

Teddy Ospitan had put the Millesr ahead after only eight minutes.

An error gifted the home side an equaliser after the break only for Cooke to bag a stunning winner on 63 minutes.

“It was a tough game. It was scrappy but I think we were well worthy of the three points if I am honest,” said joint Mills boss Dave Birch.

Teddy Osipitan - opening goalscorer at Ashville. Photo by John Fryer.

“It was a massive boost for the lads. We still have a good side with good players though we still need to bring a couple in as we are a little light round the edges.

“We did lose a lot of players in the summer, who went on to bigger and better things – which is what we promote and we wish them well.

“The rebuild continues, but we will get there.

“We needed a win. We've probably deserved a little more than we've had this season as we have not had the rub of the green. But I am a great believer in making your own luck.”

Advertisement

On the game he added: “We were cruising at half-time and 1-0 up and I said to them at half-time just don't give them an opportunity.

“But we went back out and the centre half gave the ball away, they score out of nothing, and it gives them a bit of something to fight for.

“It was very windy and the pitch was difficult, but we fought back and Elliott Cook scored us a cracking goal.

“I don’t think we played as well as we can but we were the better team. It was pleasing as we'd have probably lost that game a couple of weeks ago. We ground it out and it was a good day all round in the end.”

Advertisement

Mills now turn their attentions to three cup competitions.

“It was especially important to get the three points as we have a couple of weeks' rest off the league now as we have some cup game coming up,” said Birch.

“We play the Division League Cup and the NWC League Cup with the Derbyshire Cup in between, which is a good competition that we have done well in recently and want to do so again.

“We're looking forward to it and it gives us an opportunity to look at a few players we have had in at training we've not had chance to look at so far and re-evaluate a few things.

Advertisement

“With us not doing so great lately and not in the greatest of form it's not easy to throw people in and have a proper look at them in league games – which is our bread and butter.

“I do want to win every game we play but, with no disrespect to the league cups or winning a trophy, the league is the most important thing. We have lots of games at our level and we do lose a lot with the weather and end up with a backlog.