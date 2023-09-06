Dull draw at Gloucester City, but Buxton on a roll after five games unbeaten

Buxton recorded a fifth game unbeaten and a fourth clean sheet in a row in Tuesday's goalless draw at Gloucester City – and boss Craig Elliott was delighted.

With skipper Josh Granite finally back after a long injury lay-off, the draw came just three days after the Bucks' biggest win since promotion – 5-0 over Darlington – and ahead of Saturday's huge test away at title favourites Scunthorpe United.

Elliott said: “I am happy as any away point is a good point at this level.

“We had injuries before the game, during the game and players playing on with injuries. So to come here and battle and show a different side to us shows we are on the right track.

Josh Granite - Buxton skipper back after long injury lay-off.

“The injuries have been horrendous the last four weeks so the lads have been great to get another clean sheet and go five unbeaten.

“It was a poor game – poor quality and I don't think either keeper made much of a save. Both teams cancelled each other out.

“It is very difficult with how they play. They put it on you and are a very direct team.

“The referee was very whistle-happy which didn't help either. It was a very stop-start game”

He added: “The lads played well and showed their flexibility. They deserve a lot of credit. We had to combat Gloucester's lumping the ball upfield and our centre-backs were immense. You have to adapt in this league and we are doing that.

“Next I'm looking forward to Scunthorpe. They're big favourites to win the league and are beating everyone by big scores at home.

“We'll have a real go and I'm hoping that the injury situation improves by then – we have six that are touch and go.

“We want to do well for what will be a big following of fans.”

On Tuesday Buxton coped admirably with Gloucester's long-ball breakaway tactics but couldn't make progress against a side prepared to play with a packed defence.

It was a game of few chances, taking 10 minutes for the first shot on target.

Tommy Elliott seemed to be floored in the box after 67 minutes, but an otherwise whistle-happy referee waved away penalty claims.

Other than that, Diego De Girolamo and substitute Sam Osborne went closest to scoring, as the Bucks enjoyed 56 per cent of possession.