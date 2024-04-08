​Dronfield Woodhouse and Dove Holes reach final

Hope Valley League.

​Both Dore Shield semi-finals took place this week.

There was a major shock in the first game where Dronfield Woodhouse defeated Chapel Town 2-1 to reach the final for the first time in many years.

The game was spoilt by gale force winds blowing straight down the pitch. Woodhouse opened the scoring with wind assisted strike from Brett Douglas after 41 minutes.

Sign up to our daily Buxton Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Buxton Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Chapel levelled the scores with a Josh Wood free kick on 66 minutes, before the winning goal came from Caelan Bradley on 80 minutes.

The other semi saw league leaders Dove Holes progress to the final with a 2-1 win over Baslow who put on a good performance.

Both Dove goals came from Tom Forder to make it 16 for the season. Baslow replied through Joel Atack.

The Final will take place at Baslow Sports Ground on Friday, May 3, kick-off 7.15pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

In the Premier League, Bamford had a resounding 6-0 win over Buxworth with goals from Christy McCorry (2), Sam Brown (2), Tom Ibbeson and Oliver James. Bamford move up to fourth in the table.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Furness Vale kept up their good form with a 3-0 win at Tideswell United courtesy of two goals from Pat O'Brien and one from Dylan Moore.

The end of season Roden Cup competition began for all A Division clubs.

In Group A, Blazing Rag were beaten 5-1 at home by Dove Holes Reserves whose goals came via doubles from Jacob Lumbert and Ryan Bradd and an own goal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hayfield began with a 6-2 win at Chapel Town Reserves thanks to goals from Oliver Wyatt (2), Lewis Chadwick, Lewis Nolan, Jack Howell and Max Gravestock.

In Group B, Youlgreave United and Hathersage fought out a 3-3 draw with Shane Spencer (2) and Ryan Brown on target for the home side.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 19th Hole had a comfortable 4-0 win at Buxworth Reserves, their scorers being Lim Brookes (2), Jamie Prince and Rob Hawkes.

Fixtures for April 13:

Premier Division:

Baslow v Tideswell United, Chapel Town v Buxworth, Dronfield Woodhouse v Dove Holes, Furness Vale v Bamford

Roden Cup:

Group A: Blazing Rag v Hayfield, Dove Holes Reserves v Chapel Town Reserves.