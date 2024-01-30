​Dove Holes exit cup while leaders Chapel Town win

Last Saturday saw the league’s interest in the Derbyshire Divisional Cup North end when Dove Holes were narrowly beaten 1-0 at Cromford and Wirksworth at the semi-final stage.

The all important goal came from Smith with just ten minutes to go to end what has been a very good run. The winners now play Tintwistle Athletic in the final.

In the Premier Division, unbeaten leadersChapel Town consolidated their position with an emphatic 5-2 win at home to bottom club Calver.

Their goals came from a Lewis Coates double, Josh Wood, Tyson Elwin and Josh Edwards. Calver put up a fight and replied through David Harrington and Jack Madin.

Buxworth enjoyed a 2-0 home win over Baslow with goals from Joe Milner and Jack Higgin to move into fourth position.

Tideswell United and Dronfield Woodhouse shared the points in an eight goal thriller.

Tideswell were 3-1 up at one stage then 4-3 down before a late goal from Brendan Worwood made it 4-4.

The home side's other scorers were a brace from Patryk Piec and one from Sam Watson. For Dronfield, Thomas Beck hit a hat-trick with the other goal coming from Sam Smith.

In A Division, the two unbeaten sides at the top both won again to make it an interesting race for the title

Leaders Hayfield cruised to a 6-1 win at Dove Holes Reserves where Josh Barlow bagged three goals and brothers George and Jack Howell were also on target with George hitting a double. Joe Dale replied for Dove.

The 19th Hole also had a big win, 5-1 at home to Buxworth Reserves with Dan Iball, Jack Fletcher and a Peter Richardson double the goal scorers. Ben Stanton replying for Buxworth.

Youlgreave United are not out of the picture and had yet another win, this time 5-3 at Blazing Rag.

The visitors’ goals came from Sam Morley, Sam Brough, Lewis Smith, Jack Bradbury and Shane Spencer. On target for the Rag were Lewis Hodgkinson, Liam Potts and Ryan Byrne.