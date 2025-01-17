Doncaster Rovers defender joins Buxton on loan, but Sheffield United and Stockport County players return to parent clubs

Bobby Faulkner has featured over 20 times for Doncaster Rovers.

Buxton have signed Doncaster Rovers defender Bobby Faulkner on loan until the end of the season.

Sign up to our daily Buxton Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Buxton Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Faulkner, 20, came through the Rovers academy and made his first team debut in 2022 and has made over 20 appearances in League Two, scoring twice.

He is a team-mate of Jay McGrath, the son of Bucks boss John McGrath, and has also had loan spells with Frickley Athletic, Worksop Town, Spennymoor Town and in the League of Ireland with Dundalk.

Meanwhile, two other Buxton loanees have returned to their parent clubs, with Dovydas Sasnauskas having been recalled by Sheffield United and Ethan Mann returning to Stockport County due to injury.