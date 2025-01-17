Doncaster Rovers defender joins Buxton on loan, but Sheffield United and Stockport County players return to parent clubs
Buxton have signed Doncaster Rovers defender Bobby Faulkner on loan until the end of the season.
Faulkner, 20, came through the Rovers academy and made his first team debut in 2022 and has made over 20 appearances in League Two, scoring twice.
He is a team-mate of Jay McGrath, the son of Bucks boss John McGrath, and has also had loan spells with Frickley Athletic, Worksop Town, Spennymoor Town and in the League of Ireland with Dundalk.
Meanwhile, two other Buxton loanees have returned to their parent clubs, with Dovydas Sasnauskas having been recalled by Sheffield United and Ethan Mann returning to Stockport County due to injury.
